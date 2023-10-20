RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The largest celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the region returns to Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Bon Secours Training Center.

VA Pridefest 2023, which usually takes place on Brown’s Island, was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, but was postponed due to severe weather.

The schedule, according to an announcement on the event’s official Facebook page, features local and national entertainment, including headliner Mýa.

“We want our LGBTQ community here in Central Virginia to feel safe, seen and celebrated,”

James Millner, director of Virginia Pride, told 8News. “So, that’s what this festival is truly about. It also sends a really powerful message that Richmond is a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ folks to live, work and visit.”

The celebration will also include a Youth Pride Pavilion, food and vendors.

The free event begins at 12 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. at the Bon Secours Training Center located on West Leigh Street.