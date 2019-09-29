PrideFest celebrates diversity and acceptance

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Virginia Pride hosted the annual PrideFest at Brown’s Island Saturday afternoon.

The free, family friends event was expected to draw a crowd of tens of thousands.

“It’s important to have a haven for the community like this,” said Will Browning who attended PrideFest for the first time. “And be able to express themselves as much as they’d like and in any way that they choose.”

Over 150 vendors were on hand to celebrate the LGBTQ community along with food trucks, entertainment and activities for kids.

PrideFest also featured two stages will performances and entertainment from across the country including students from SPARC and Richmond Triangle Players.

Folks tells 8News it’s a great way to celebrate diversity and acceptance.

“We all get together in one spot to see each other,” said Jevone Feneress who attended PrideFest. “And a chance to get an idea of how big the community is so you don’t have to feel alone.”

PrideFest wrapped up at 8 p.m. at Brown’s Island.