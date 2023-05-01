PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a crash on Interstate 95 that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman in Prince George County.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, state troopers were called to I-95 near the Route 301 exit.

According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu had been traveling in the left lane when it ran off the road and overturned.

The driver — identified as an 18-year-old woman from South Prince George — received a minor injury and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The passenger — identified as 20-year-old Kayah Tison of Disputana — died from her injuries at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police said the incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.