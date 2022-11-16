PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian near Fort Lee.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, officers responded to the 5800 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for a reported incident involving a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Petersburg, was walking east along Oaklawn Boulevard when he was struck by a white Ford Econovan traveling in the same direction. According to police, the pedestrian died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld as police work to notify the next of kin.

Police said the driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old man from Sutherland, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been placed, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.