Five-year-old girl dies after off-road vehicle crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George Police responded to a crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) Monday, and have since released an update saying the five-year-old child that originally was injured in the crash has died.

On Feb. 21, around 5:40 p.m., Prince George County Police (PGCP) was called to the 10700 block of Hines Road for a UTV crash with injuries.

Responding officers found a five-year-old girl unresponsive at the scene. The child was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC).

Later Monday, the child died from her injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. She was a passenger of the vehicle.

The investigation by Prince George County Police revealed that the UTV was traveling on the residence’s driveway when it veered off the left side, striking the ditch line abruptly. The child was ejected from the vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation by police.