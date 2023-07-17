PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence following a crash that resulted in the death of a five-year-old.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, officers were called to the 1500 block of Baxter Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a gray 2014 Ford four-door sedan was traveling west on Baxter Road when it veered off the right side of the road and hit a ditch. Two adults and three children were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police said a five-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and found unresponsive when officers arrived. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other occupants were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

Following an investigation, police suspected alcohol and speed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle — 27-year-old Jabriel Parker of Petersburg — was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of child neglect and/or endangerment

Driving under the influence

Driving without a license

Two counts of no child restraints

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.