PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is investigating after a 73-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle Thursday evening.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 10700 block of Hines Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers determined that a Mercedes four-door sedan had been traveling southbound on Hines Road when it was hit by a Volkswagen two-door sedan traveling northbound.

The head-on collision resulted in the driver of the Volkswagen — identified as 73-year-old Donald Shriver of Prince George — receiving fatal injuries. According to authorities, Shriver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Shriver had been wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Prince George Fire and EMS transported both the driver and a passenger of the Mercedes to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.