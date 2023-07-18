PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after a single-car crash in Prince George County on Sunday evening.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 on Baxter Road near Lakeside Drive. Several witnesses described the harrowing scene moments after the car veered off the road and hit a ditch.

Authorities said two adults and three children were in the car. One of those children, a 5-year-old, was ejected.

“They were mostly yelling, frantic about the baby,” said Shekina Gee, who witnessed the crash. “We didn’t know if it was an infant or what — and the lady said ‘five’, so we sprung into action.”

Gee and Ursula McCray — another witness — said they immediately began an urgent search for the little boy.

“We just started looking under the car, in the ditches, in the trees,” Gee said. “We looked everywhere and we couldn’t find that baby.”

First responders eventually found the child under the car.

“I’ve never experienced nothing like that before… it’s an indescribable feeling,” McCray said.

According to police, the Ford was driven by 27-year-old Jabriel Parker, who was taken into custody at the scene. Parker is facing several criminal charges — including involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child neglect/endangerment, two counts of driving with no child restraints, driving without a license and driving while intoxicated.

While the child’s identity has not been officially released, Petersburg Schools released a statement on Tuesday, calling the situation a tragedy.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our students from Westview Early Childhood Education Center. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and loved ones as they navigate through the immense grief and pain of losing a child. #ONEPETERSBURG,” said Petersburg School Superintendent Tamara Sterling on Twitter.

McCray and Gee said that, two days later, passing the crash site is still difficult — but added that their thoughts are with the family.

“I just want to hug that lady [the mother],” said Gee. “I want to hug her tight and send my condolences because. Being a mom and grandma, it’s traumatic.”

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773, report it anonymously through the P3 tips app or send an email to police@princegeorgecountyva.gov.