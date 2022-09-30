A man died at a Perdue plant in Prince George on Friday, May 7.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in an accident at a Perdue Chicken facility in Prince George County, according to authorities.

“At this time, we are investigating the incident and working with Perdue regarding the release of information,” said Alexis Grochmal, a spokesperson for Prince George Police Department.

8News reached out to Perdue Chicken for further information. Andrea Staud, a spokesperson for the company left the following statement:

We’re deeply saddened by the accidental death of one of our associates at our distribution center in Prince George, Virginia, and offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and co-workers. We are in full cooperation with local authorities and their investigation of the incident.

This is the second reported death at the facility this year. A forklift operator was killed in May when a heavy object fell on him at work.