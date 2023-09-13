PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Marshals, the FBI and other agencies are looking for a prison inmate who is missing from a facility in Petersburg Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Charles Gore was discovered missing from a satellite camp next to Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg in Prince George County around 10:20 p.m.

He was serving a 120-month sentence for several drug-related charges, including attempt and conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Gore is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you see Gore or know where he is, contact the U.S. Marshalls at 804-545-8501.

