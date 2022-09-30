PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Benjamin Harrison Bridge is closed due to a crash.
According to Prince George County, the crash involved two vehicles and was minor with no injuries.
There is no current timeline on when drivers can expect the bridge to reopen.
Drivers have been advised to seek alternate routes.
Suggested Detour:
- Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).
- Travelers can use Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry as alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area.