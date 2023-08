PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Benjamin Harrison Bridge, which crosses the James River between Prince George County and Charles City County, is currently closed in both directions.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is due to an unspecified emergency.

The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge, a stop on the 5&Dime that crosses over the James River. (Photo: Prince George County)

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.