CHARLES CITY, Va. (WRIC) — The Benjamin Harrison Bridge between Charles City and Prince George counties will close to vehicle traffic nightly, starting Monday, Sept. 18.

The bridge — located on Jordan Point Road in Prince George and Roxbury Road in Charles City — will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for washing and repairs. Weather permitting, VDOT estimates the work will be completed by Friday, Sept. 23.

The following detour will be available during the overnight closures:

Northbound Route: Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10 west to I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.

Southbound Route: Take Roxbury Road (Route 106) north to Route 5 west to I-295 south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.

Additionally, flagging operations will be in place for alternating lane closures on the bridge from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, Sept. 12.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD.