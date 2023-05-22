Two people were killed in a crash Friday night in Prince George County.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County are investigating a crash that killed two people Friday night.

Officers responded to James River Drive near Chappell Creek at approximately 9:21 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators determined a Honda SUV was going westbound when it was hit by a Chrysler sedan that was going eastbound. Investigators determined the Chrysler crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on.

Deborah Graves was driving the Honda, and Wendy Boswell was driving the Chrysler. Both died as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re encouraged to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-773-2773.