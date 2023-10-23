PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is investigating after a couple shot a teenager who had broken into their home.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20 along Song Bird Lane. Officers received a call about a burglary and shortly after, they received a report of a shooting.

Though it’s unclear where the teen was found, he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The Petersburg Bureau of Police confirmed he had been reported missing that same day.

“There were police everywhere…rescue squad…it was very scary,” said one neighbor, who described the crime as unusual for the area. “How did they get in there? It’s woods everywhere. Everybody is talking about now how they’re going to leave their lights on…just look over your shoulder.”

Police said no one has been charged in connection to this case.

8News spoke to legal analyst Russ Stone who explained self-defense laws in Virginia.

“Self-defense is what they call the law of necessity. What do you have to do… what are you required to do?”

Stone said the key factors in self-defense cases are the reasonable fears of bodily harm or death. He said home invasion cases are an example of this — however, each case is different.

“Let’s say somebody is going to come up and punch you. You might very well be entitled to punch back. That is not a justifying use of deadly force. Using a gun to shoot someone is deadly force and you have to have a much greater threat,” Stone said.

As the frequency of property crime continues to rise in central Virginia, Stone said there are two things to remember if you encounter a criminal.

“The defense of property is not something that justifies the use of deadly force. You cannot respond with violence unless violence is being imposed upon you.”