The Barns of Kanak, a stop on the 5&Dime in Prince George County. (Photo: Prince George County)

Explore the Prince George, Charles City, James City and Surry counties, as well as Hopewell and Jamestown

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — A themed driving trail will be having its launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony in early August, showcasing some of Virginia’s local restaurants, shops, parks and more.

The 5 & Dime trail is about 80 miles of Virginia “Wanderlove” — guiding travelers on a road trip along Route 5 and Route 10 through the city of Hopewell and the counties of Prince George, Charles City, James City and Surry. The trail crosses over the James River and its itinerary also features sights in the Jamestown area.

“Get ready to experience ‘Authentic Americana by river and road’ on the 5 & Dime,” said Prince George County officials in a press release.

The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge, a stop on the 5&Dime that crosses over the James River. (Photo: Prince George County)

Here are some of the highlights, including ones noted on the 5 & Dime’s itinerary:

The Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge , which crosses over the James River

, which crosses over the James River The Barns of Kanak

The Virginia Capital Trail , which can be biked if you bring one along or rent one locally

, which can be biked if you bring one along or rent one locally Cul’s Courthouse Grill

Upper Shirley Vineyards

Charles City Courthouse

Jamestown Beach , by the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry

, by the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Indian Fields Tavern

The Historic Beacon Theatre

Riverwalk at City Park

Appomattox Manor and General Ulysses S. Grant’s Cabin , a Civil War historical site

, a Civil War historical site Old City Point Waterfront Park

Boathouse at City Point

Merchant’s Hope , one of the oldest churches in America

, one of the oldest churches in America New Bohemia , home to one of the largest Czech/Slovak populations in the country

, home to one of the largest Czech/Slovak populations in the country Ed Hatch’s Fine Art Gallery , though appointments are recommended

, though appointments are recommended Meats of Virginia

Just for Kicks , a local sweets spot

, a local sweets spot The Historic Jamestown Settlement

The ribbon cutting ceremony and launch of the 5 & Dime will take place on Thursday, Aug 3 at 11 a.m. at Billsburg Brewery, located at 2054 Jamestown Rd. in Williamsburg. This brewery sits near the James City County Marina — and both locations are also along the 5 & Dime’s drive, according to Prince George County officials.