PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of 16-year-old Quamond Crenshaw is desperate for answers after the teen was shot and killed near the Pine Ridge mobile home park last week.

The teen was found shot to death Friday, Oct. 6 on Swift Street near the Pine Ridge mobile home park. 8News obtained a doorbell video that captured the gunshot, followed by children screaming and running.

Crenshaw’s brother, Trevon Crenshaw said he rushed to the scene and saw his brother lying near the playground.

“They just had everything taped off. And he was laid on the ground by the park,” Trevon said. “From my understanding, they tried to rob him for something, but who’s to say?”

16-year-old Quamond Crenshaw shot and killed near the Pine Ridge mobile home park (Photo: Trevon Crenshaw)

16-year-old Quamond Crenshaw shot and killed near the Pine Ridge mobile home park (Photo: Trevon Crenshaw)

16-year-old Quamond Crenshaw shot and killed near the Pine Ridge mobile home park (Photo: Trevon Crenshaw)

Hours after the shooting, officers with the Prince George Police Department arrested and charged two other teens in connection to the murder.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Prince George County is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm under 18, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Je’Juan Darren White, 19, also from Prince George, has been charged with accessory after the fact, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both suspects are currently in custody, according to police.

“It’s a lot of carelessness. Nothing to protect us,” Trevon said. “A part of me is gone. My baby brother and I couldn’t be there to protect him.”

Family members said the teen was a student at Prince George High School. They described him as a ‘humble spirit,’ who loved music and playing games.

Family and police ask that anyone with information report it.

If you have any information that could be helpful, please contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.