PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family was left displaced after a house fire in the Birchett Estate neighborhood of Prince George County on Tuesday, June 14.

Shortly before 9 a.m., fire crews were called to the 4200 block of Montreal Ave for a structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters reported that smoke was visible from outside the residence.

(Photo: Sabrina Shutters, 8News)

According to officials, the residents of the home — two parents — were evacuated and the fire was soon deemed under control. The children of the home were in school at the time of the fire.

(Photo: Sabrina Shutters, 8News)

Although the fire was contained to a single bedroom, much of the upstairs area sustained severe smoke and water damage. The family will be displaced for a couple of days, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but it is presumed to be accidental. The Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating.