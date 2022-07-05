PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — RedLine Powersports Group announced the opening of its latest dealership, Indian Motorcycle Richmond.

The new dealership will be located at 2000 Waterside Road in Prince George County and will host its grand opening event on Saturday, August 13.

“It is an honor to bring this legendary brand to the riding communities within the Greater Richmond area. We look forward to sharing the passion and heritage Indian Motorcycles has been creating since 1901,” said RedLine Powersports President Jonathan Waters. “Our partnership with Indian Motorcycle proves our commitment to develop ridership within the riding community.”