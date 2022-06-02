PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police’s investigation of the fatal officer-involved shooting in Hopewell on Wednesday remains active after the body of a woman was found in the suspect’s Pennsylvania home.

According to Virginia State Police, on June 1, at approximately 12:28 p.m., officers were involved in a slow-speed chase with a male suspect, now identified as 42-year-old Derrick G. Avey of Newburg, Penn., who was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer heading north on Temple Avenue and River Road in Prince George County. As Avey approached River Road in his SUV, he encountered several City of Hopewell Police vehicles positioned to contain his vehicle and end the pursuit.

Avey then “pulled up nose-to-nose with the police vehicles” and confronted officers with a firearm. Hopewell police and an ATF Special Agent who was present discharged their weapons. Avey died at the scene. No officers were injured during the course of the shooting.

Avey’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for an autopsy. While in the process of notifying Avey’s next of kin, Pennsylvania State Police discovered a deceased female at Avey’s residence. Pennsylvania police are now conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Virginia State Police surround Avey’s vehicle in an effort to end the slow-speed chase. (Credit: 8News/WRIC)

Virginia State Police were involved in a slow-speed pursuit of Avey. (Credit: 8News/WRIC)