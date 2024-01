PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes are closed on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Prince George County due to a vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m., initially closing both directions of travel.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) advises drivers to seek alternative routes while repairs to the bridge are completed to avoid delays.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.