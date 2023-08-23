PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has arrested and charged a man accused of shooting another man at a hotel and leaving him in critical condition.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the Quality Inn at 11974 South Crater Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a man with two gunshot wounds. He was provided medical attention at the scene before being taken to Southside Regional Medical Center. The man was later airlifted to VCU Medical Center for urgent treatment and was considered in critical condition.

The suspect — now identified as 46-year-old Christopher Shawn Castle of Prince George County — was arrested by law enforcement following an investigation.

Castle has now been charged with the following:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Brandishing a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

According to police, Castle is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.