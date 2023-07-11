PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is searching for a mother and her teenage daughter who both went missing over the weekend.

Martha Bates and Mary Bates were reportedly last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue — with the Virginia license plate, “UVL9169” — in Monterey around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Photo of actual vehicle driven by Martha Bates. (Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

According to authorities, the missing pair were believed to be traveling to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

Martha Bates is a 42-year-old white woman. According to authorities, she is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 345 pounds with brown eyes, glasses and brown hair.

Martha Bates, 42, reported missing on July 9. (Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

Mary Bates is a 15-year-old white girl. Authorities describe her as 5-foot tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mary Bates, 15, reported missing on July 9. (Courtesy of the Prince George County Police Department)

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Mary and Martha Bates is encouraged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.