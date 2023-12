PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed a road in eastern Prince George County for emergency repairs.

According to VDOT, Mt. Sinai Road, just south of Hopewell, has been closed for emergency utility repairs and will open when the repairs are completed.

Drivers in the area should use Prince George Drive as a detour for the duration of the closure.