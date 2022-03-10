PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night, with severe burns sustained during a house fire on Prince George Drive.

Prince George County said that their career and volunteer fire stations were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. March 9, and arrived to find the two-story, single-family residence with flames spouting from the front windows.

The fire department said that they also found a resident on-scene who had sustained major burns from the fire and required an emergency ambulance transport to the hospital.

According to the Facebook post, Prince George Fire and EMS worked together for hours to safely extinguish the blaze.