PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash and ensuing vehicle fire.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, officers were called to the 14500 block of South Crater Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2001 Honda four-door sedan had been driving on South Crater Road when it crossed the centerline, veered off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle then engulfed in flames.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Prince George County Police Department are continuing to investigate in an effort to determine the cause and circumstances of the crash. Speed is currently believed to have been a factor.

The driver’s identity is yet to be confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this deadly crash is encouraged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.