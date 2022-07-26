PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George County boy got a special surprise on his birthday this weekend, thanks to county police and fire crews.

The Prince George County Police Department and Prince George Fire Company 5 joined together to celebrate Anthony, a boy from Prince George, with a birthday drive-by on Saturday, July 23.

Authorities also gave Anthony a gift and a card signed by officers and ECC operators.

Check out pictures of Anthony’s birthday surprise here, as well as a video on Prince George County Police Department Facebook page.

Credit: Prince George County Police Department