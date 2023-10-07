PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two arrests have been made in connection to the death of a 16-year-old who was killed in a shooting Friday night at a mobile home park in Prince George County.

The Prince George County Police Department said officers responded to the 8000 block of Swift Street after 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 for a reported shooting at Pine Ridge mobile home park.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male shot dead. He was a resident of Prince George County.

At around 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, police said a 16-year-old juvenile from Prince George County has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm under 18 and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Je’Juan Darren White, 19, also from Prince George, has been charged with accessory after the fact, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both suspects are currently in custody, according to police.