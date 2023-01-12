This picture is a representation of what that vehicle in question may look like. (Courtesy of Prince George County Police Department)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run incident that resulted in a 59-year-old Richmond man’s death.

According to police, the collision occurred sometime between the hours of 10 and 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 21000 block of South Crater Road, just north of Johns Road.

Investigators said they believe that 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello was hit from behind by a vehicle that is now believed to have been a Ford.

The force of the impact caused Pescatello to be ejected from the shoulder — where he had been walking northbound. He was found around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by a passing driver and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now received information that a 1990s model, extended cab, red and white colored Ford pickup truck was observed parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County.

The truck was spotted on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, and is described as having damage to the passenger side front end and the passenger side windshield, according to police. This matches an earlier police description of a Ford with a damaged passenger-side front end and headlight.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.