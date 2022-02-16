Police investigating reports of mail stolen from residences in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Police Department has received reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes; with checks and prescription medications potentially being the targets.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, around 2:20 a.m., there was a suspicious vehicle coming from Holdsworth Road. It turned left onto Arwood Road and continued to down County Line Road.

The vehicle is suspected to have been involved in the mail thefts, according to police.

Police were unable to retrieve a description of the vehicle and are asking citizens who may have security cameras that captured the timeframe to check their footage.

Other areas that have reported these larcenies include Lawyers Road, Prince George Drive, Rives Road, and Martinson Lane, PGCPD stated. Since these locations are so spread out, police are confident there are additional larcenies that have not been realized or have gone unreported.

You can call Prince George County Police Department directly at 804-733-2773 if you have information.