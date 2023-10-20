PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is in the hospital in stable condition after police say he broke into a home in Prince George County and was shot by one of the residents.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, officers responded to a home on Songbird Lane at around 3:56 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 for a report of a burglary in progress.

According to police, it was determined that a husband and wife encountered an intruder in their home and the husband shot the intruder. The intruder was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The intruder was identified by police as a juvenile male from Petersburg. He is not facing any charges at this time. Police did not say whether the resident is facing charges in connection to the shooting. This incident is still under investigation.