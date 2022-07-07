PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) – The Prince George County Farmers Market will be hosting two community events over the next two weeks.

On Saturday, July 9, the farmers market will be hosting Kid’s Day and Christmas in July. More than 45 vendors are currently scheduled to attend the event.

Activities will include a petting zoo with miniature ponies, story time with Santa, a free book giveaway and sugar cookie decorating.

There will be a food truck onsite as well as an ice cream truck.

The following week, the farmers market will be celebrating World Snake Day on July 16.

The Alliance of Wild Animal Rehabilitators and Educators will be bringing snakes and other reptiles and will be doing presentations at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The alliance will also be bringing snake skeletons, snake eggs and snake skins.

For more information about the Prince George County Farmers Market you can contact Corrie Hurt at (804) 722-8777. You can also follow the farmers market on Facebook here to stay up to date with future events throughout the year such as “First Responders Day”, “Breast Cancer Awareness Day” and a “Fall Festival.”