PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Farmers’ Market will be the Juneteenth holiday and Community Day on Saturday, June 18.

The market will feature a special ceremony and other fun activities as well as the normal market vendors.

“We love to bring the community together at every opportunity,” said Market Manager Corrie Hurt. “There will be more than 30 vendors all in the same place. There will be something for everyone.”

Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:45 a.m. with keynote speaker Rev. Andrew White, Sr., offering an invocation.

Among the activities included, there will be an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and onsite crafts to take home.

Chick-Fil-A, Big Boo BBQ and Lil’ Sis Sweets and Treats will all have food trucks present at the event.

If you would like more information about becoming a vendor, or if you would like to volunteer at the Farmers’ Market, you can contact Hurt at 804-722-8777.