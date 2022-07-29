PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Prince George are currently under an order to boil tap water for cooking and drinking until further notice.

On Thursday, July 28, the Virginia Department of Health, the Prince George Health Department and the Prince George County Water System are advising residents along Sandy Ridge Road and The Meadows Subdivision in Prince George to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking and making ice until further notice.

This boil order is due to recent construction activities that disrupted water services in this area and may have allowed bacteria to enter the water system.

To appropriately kill bacteria in water, residents can bring water to a rolling boil, let boil for one minute and let cool before using. Water purification tablets are also an alternative to boiling tap water.

Prince George County is currently flushing, disinfecting and testing the water system, and will inform residents when the boil order is no longer needed. The county plans to complete all corrective work by Sunday, July 31.

For more information, contact Frank Haltom at Waterworks by calling 804-722-8706 or sending email to utilities@princegeorgecountyva.gov.