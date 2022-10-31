PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County residents living in the Beechwood Manor neighborhood need to boil their tap water for drinking and cooking through at least Wednesday.

Prince George County Utilities began pipe-cleaning in the neighborhood Monday, leading to low-pressure zones in the water system that could make it “susceptible to contamination,” according to the county.

The county is advising residents in the area to boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking as a precaution, saying not doing so could lead to stomach or intestinal illness.

The boil water advisory is expected to last through Nov. 2, the county said, and residents will be informed when it is over.