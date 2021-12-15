Prince George County issues boil water notice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County has issued a boil water notice for its central water system.

While the Appomattox River Water Authority had isolated Prince George County’s central water system during maintenance, a disruption occurred, causing a significant loss in water pressure.

ARWA has since fully restored water service to the County, but in order to make the water safe to drink, the county must flush, disinfect and sample the water system.

Corrective measures are expected to take place by this Friday, and the county will issue a rescission notice once they’re sure the water is safe for drinking again.

Everyone who lives or works in the following areas and neighborhoods are advised to boil their water before drinking it until further notice: