PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery which took place on Thursday.

According to police, the robbery took place on the 3800 block of Prince George Drive, just south of the City of Hopewell, on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Police arrested 27-year-old Alchderic Dixon, Jr. of Petersburg after identifying him as a suspect in the robbery. He is being charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police say there may be more charges coming. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2770.