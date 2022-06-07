PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement in Prince George are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a person of interest who eluded police late last week.

On Friday, June 3, Prince George County Police responded to the scene on the 5300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for a call.

According to a Facebook statement from Prince George Police, video footage from a security camera at the scene showed a woman getting into the passenger side of a brown or purple SUV — possibly a Nissan Rogue — displaying Virginia license plate number UDF 8171. The vehicle did not have a front plate.

Credit: Prince George County Police Department / Facebook

Officers attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver — identified only as a black male with a head covering — drove away on Temple Avenue. The vehicle was last seen headed toward the Colonial Heights/Petersburg area.

After running the license plate number in their system, police said they discovered the number did not match that of the vehicle. Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have information or knowledge of this incident is asked to contact Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.