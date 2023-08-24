PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County announced crews were on-site working to repair a water main break along Beaver Castle Road around 1 p.m. Thursday after a private contractor hit the water line. In effect, residents are being advised to boil water used for consumption until further notice.

Officials said the water main break disrupted the water supply to Chappell Creek and a portion of Beechwood Manor. The county expected the issue to be resolved “in less than an hour.”

Due to the main break, the county said all residents of Beechwood Manor and Chappell Creek should boil tap water for drinking or cooking purposes as a safety precaution, in case the disruption in water services allowed bacteria to enter the water system. The water is safe for non-consumption purposes, like bathing.

Prince George County said residents will be notified when they no longer need to boil their water.