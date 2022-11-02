Kitchen sinks come in a variety of shapes, materials and sizes. This makes it easy to find one that fits your household needs.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County residents living in the Beechwood Manor neighborhood can expect to have their water shut off through this afternoon as the county utility service performs pipe-cleaning activities.

The cleaning is scheduled for today from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. During these hours, the county says the water will be turned off to limit the amount of sodium solution entering the service lines.

Residents in the neighborhood are still being advised to boil their tap water before drinking and cooking it and can expect to be informed by the county later today when the water boil advisory is lifted.

The county notes that failure to follow the boil water advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.