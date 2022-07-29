PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public hearing to discuss proposed intersection improvements on Route 460 and Queen Street in Prince George County.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Disputanta Community Building at 10010 B County Drive in Disputanta, Va. It will be held in an open forum format with no formal presentation given.

The meeting will be a chance to receive feedback from residents and review the proposed location and design for the construction of an eastbound left turn lane along Route 460 at the intersection of Queen Street. Citizens will have an opportunity to review materials and displays and ask questions to VDOT officials to better understand the project.

Comments about the project may be submitted at the meeting or until Aug. 10 by mailing them to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Comments can also be emailed to Evan.Roberts@VDOT.Virginia.gov, with “UPC 115413 Route 460/Queen Street Improvements” in the subject line.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at 804-524-6091.

More information about this proposed project can be found on the VDOT website.