PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier in January.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, officers were called to the 21000 block of South Crater Road for a reported hit-and-run incident.

According to police, a male pedestrian — now identified as 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello of Richmond — was traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind.

Police said a passing motorist found Pescatello on the shoulder of the roadway and contacted emergency services. Pescatello was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, the Prince George County Police Department identified a suspect. Eric Alonzo Grant, 61, of Petersburg, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in connection to the incident.

Grant was charged with the following:

Felony hit-and-run

Misdemeanor driving on a revoked license

According to police, additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.