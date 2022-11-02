The venue location for the Prince George County Business Show and Job Fair.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prospective workers are encouraged to visit the Prince George County Business Show and Job Fair on Friday, Nov. 4.

The event will take place at the Central Wellness Center at 11023 Prince George Drive in Disputanta. There will be a session for Prince George High School students from 11 to 12:30 p.m. and a session for the public from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is free and will feature a number of local businesses with open positions.

For more information on the event and attending businesses, visit the Prince George County website here.