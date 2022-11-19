PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested after illegally passing and hitting a school bus in Prince George earlier this week.

Prince George County Police responded to the 6200 block of Middle Road on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17 for a hit and run.

According police, at approximately 6:48 a.m., a black Hyundai with yellow tags illegally passed an occupied school bus, hit a bus tire and then left the scene.

There were no reported injuries at this time.

Police were able to identify and arrest the driver on Friday, Nov. 18. The suspect has been charged with hit and run and reckless driving.