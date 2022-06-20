PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects were arrested for reportedly attempting to smuggle illegal substances into Riverside Regional Jail last week.

On Tuesday, June 14, Riverside Regional Jail staff noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in an unauthorized area of the secure perimeter of the property. While watching, the staff observed the driver carry a bag out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The on-duty shift commander was notified and more staff responded to the area.

Rachel Delconte of Colonial Heights was confronted by staff in the unauthorized area at the rear of the jail security fence. Delconte attempted to run away and avoid capture but was caught and detained, according to officials.

Another suspect — Tasha Moore of Colonial Heights — was found inside the suspicious vehicle. She was also apprehended on sight as Riverside Regional Jail staff waited for Prince George County Police to arrive.

Significant contraband, including a considerable amount of potentially illegal substances, was found in the possession of the suspects, according to authorities. The substances were confiscated and taken to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science Lab for testing.

Upon the arrival of Prince George County Police, both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Rachel Delconte (Courtesy of Riverside Regional Jail)

Tasha Moore (Courtesy of Riverside Regional Jail)

Rachel Delconte was charged with narcotics possession, unauthorized delivery of articles to prisoners and trespassing.

Tasha Moore was charged with narcotics possession.

Both suspects are currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.