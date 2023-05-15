PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck in Prince George County is causing delays as travel lanes remain closed.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Prince George County Police Department were called to County Drive — AKA US-460 — in the vicinity of Prince George Drive. According to police, there were no injuries but officers are remaining at the scene due to cleanup procedures.

One of the vehicles had been carrying milk — police said this is part of the reason for the extended delay in the cleanup.

According to VDOT, all eastbound lanes and the west left shoulder are closed. At one point, all travel lanes were closed in both directions.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.