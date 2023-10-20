PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Army has announced the time and location for Halloween festivities at Fort Gregg-Adams.

According to the U.S. Army’s website, Halloween Trick-or-Treating at the base will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the housing areas. The event is open to all on-post residents, as well as Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests.

The base’s Provost Marshal Office will have additional patrols in the housing area, a command post in the parking lot of the Child Development Center and one in the Yorktown Drive parking lot outside of the Valor Circle Community Center.

Residents are asked to keep their porch lights on for the entire time they are handing out candy and follow these guidelines when traveling through the base on Halloween night: