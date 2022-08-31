PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person suspected in a robbery in Prince William County that took place in December has been arrested.

Prince William County Police arrested 19-year-old Elvis Samuel Paz Villatoro on Thursday, Aug. 25. as one of the suspects sought in connection to a robbery that occurred on December 18, 2021 in the 2800 block of PS Business Center Dr. in Woodbridge.

According to a police report, the victim was an 18-year-old man, who reported to police that he was riding in a Toyota SUV with a group of acquaintances, including Paz Villatoro, when they drove to the area and parked.

While there, the two men forced the victim out of the vehicle and made him lay on the ground while implying they had a firearm. The male perpetrators then took the victim`s phone and money before all of the acquaintances fled in the vehicle. The victim eventually contacted the police. No injuries were reported. The only suspect description provided was two Hispanic teenage males and one unknown race female, according to a press release.

In December 2021, warrants were obtained for Paz Villatoro. In January, petitions were obtained for the second male suspect, 18-year-old who was a juvenile at the time of the offense.

On Thursday, officers located Paz Villatoro in the Woodbridge area and took him into custody. He was also wanted on several charges from unrelated incidents.

The 18-year-old male suspect remains at large and the investigation continues as officers attempt to identify a female suspect. The 18-year-old man is wanted for robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery, use of firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to use a firearm in commission of a felony

Paz Villatoro was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery, use of firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to use a firearm in commission of a felony. His court date is still pending and he is being held without bond, according to police.