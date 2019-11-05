1  of  3
Productivity increases when Microsoft campus switches to 4-day work week

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Microsoft introduced a trial at its campus in Japan over the summer, and it had some unexpected results.

For the month of August, employees worked a four-day week and were urged to cut down on time spent on emails and meetings.

The results might surprise you.

While the time spent at work went down, productivity went up. The increase was significant — almost 40 percent.

The impact was widespread, too. More than 90 percent of Microsoft’s 2000+ employees said they were impacted by the new measures, according to the company.

In addition to the effect on the employees, the company also saved on other resources, like electricity.

Microsoft plans to conduct another experiment in Japan later this year.

Employees will be asked to brainstorm new measures to improve the work-life balance and overall efficiency.

