RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – During Monday’s weekly meeting, the Richmond City Council introduced papers for another attempt at the $562 million ONE Casino + Resort project.

If approved, the venue would include a luxury hotel, live entertainment areas, and 55 acres of green space. The casino is expected to bring 1,300 jobs to Richmond.

The project was voted down in 2021 by Richmond Residents. However, the second attempt to revive the casino led to some disputes between Richmond and Petersburg, ultimately delaying the project.

According to the City Council, profits from the casino will be used to address “city priorities,” including investing in education and creating opportunities for Residents in Richmond’s southside.

Richmond leaders will hear public comments regarding the casino and plan to take a vote next month. The Virginia Lottery and Circuit Court would then have to approve a November referendum.

To read more about the Urban ONE Casino plan, click BELOW: